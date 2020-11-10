Brokers Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

ABX stock opened at C$34.85 on Monday. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total value of C$1,006,225.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,796.58. Also, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total transaction of C$384,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,671,575.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.