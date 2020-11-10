Brokers Set Expectations for Monster Beverage Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $81.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,302,526. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.