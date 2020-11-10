Brooks Automation, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Brooks Automation in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.71. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brooks Automation by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $176,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,928,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,439 shares of company stock worth $6,944,331. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

