Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 72.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

