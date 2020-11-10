C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCCC) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

C4 Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CCCC) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 11th. C4 Therapeutics had issued 9,600,000 shares in its IPO on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $182,400,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During C4 Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CFO William Mckee bought 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $99,997.00. Also, Director Marc A. Cohen bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,570.00.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

