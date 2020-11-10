Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CCMP opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.23. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. CL King upped their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

