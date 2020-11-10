Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock Position Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,092 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Cactus worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cactus by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after buying an additional 150,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

WHD opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

