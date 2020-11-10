Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

NYSE WHD opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cactus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cactus by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

