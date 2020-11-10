Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Trading Down 5.5%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.44 and last traded at $118.57. 2,178,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,938,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,493 shares of company stock worth $14,945,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 77.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 48,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

