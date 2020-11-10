Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,548.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,485.68. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

