Canaccord Genuity Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $9.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AETUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.19.

ARC Resources stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.88.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

