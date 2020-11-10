Canaccord Genuity Boosts Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,940

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,930 ($38.28) to GBX 2,940 ($38.41) in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 3,003 ($39.23) to GBX 3,086 ($40.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,192 ($28.64) to GBX 2,684 ($35.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.54) target price (up previously from GBX 2,400 ($31.36)) on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,845.58 ($37.18).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,743.39 ($35.84) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,483.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,426.84. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Persimmon Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48).

In other Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) news, insider David Jenkinson sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,688 ($35.12), for a total transaction of £1,747,200 ($2,282,727.99).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

