Canaccord Genuity Increases Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $160.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $120.37 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.