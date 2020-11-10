Canaccord Genuity Trims Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Target Price to C$49.00

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.20.

Get Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$38.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.28%.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.