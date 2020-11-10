Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (CNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$83.91 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) stock opened at C$3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.83. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$2.69 and a 12 month high of C$4.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.63. The firm has a market cap of $677.77 million and a PE ratio of 41.89.

In other news, Director Francisco Diaz Salazar sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total transaction of C$85,020.00. Also, insider Fourth Sail Capital, LP bought 664,000 shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$2,270,747.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,758,329 shares in the company, valued at C$101,767,533.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

