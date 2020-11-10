Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

GOOS opened at C$45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 38.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.22. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.46.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

