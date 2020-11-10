Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock opened at C$45.39 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 38.73.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

