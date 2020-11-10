Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

TSE CNQ opened at C$26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion and a PE ratio of -52.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -332.66%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$149,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,360,724.85. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$1,290,215.31.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

