Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Downgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNAF. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.43.

OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $120.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

