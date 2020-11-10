Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$157.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$118.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$161.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$124.95. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$67.15 and a 12-month high of C$162.31.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

