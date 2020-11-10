Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Neutral

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

