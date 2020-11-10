Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lifted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 533.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 768.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after buying an additional 527,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,220,000 after buying an additional 462,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,707 shares of company stock valued at $13,731,921. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

