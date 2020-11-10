Capital One Financial Comments on Nabors Industries Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($72.51) for the year.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($18.50) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NBR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $38.86 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $167.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $283.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

