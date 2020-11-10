Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Frank’s International in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Frank’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of FI stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Frank’s International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,768,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

