Capitala Finance Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capitala Finance in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.58. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $61,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

