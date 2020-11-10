Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Given a C$0.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.57.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$0.41 on Friday. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

