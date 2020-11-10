Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

CSII stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.46. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 10.12%.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $218,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

