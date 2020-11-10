Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TAST. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $300.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.58. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

