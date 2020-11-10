Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $61.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

