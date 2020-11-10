Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($8.53) Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of ($8.53) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.82). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

