Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,739 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Centene by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Centene by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Centene by 31.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 659,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,920,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

