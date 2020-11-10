Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

