Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 726,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 431,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zelman & Associates lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

