Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cerner by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its position in Cerner by 607.7% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

CERN stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

