CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GIB opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank cut their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

