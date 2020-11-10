ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $112,563.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance, OKEx and LBank. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,328.01 or 0.99880704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003593 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00019679 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Huobi, EXX, LBank, OKEx, BigONE and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

