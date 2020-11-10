Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$347.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.20 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

