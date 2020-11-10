Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.21. Cheniere Energy posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheniere Energy.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

LNG opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.63. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

