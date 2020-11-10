Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Critical Review

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.34 $648.00 million ($0.57) -90.88 Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.55 $1.18 billion $2.25 16.04

Cheniere Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheniere Energy. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15% Cheniere Energy Partners 21.29% 191.18% 7.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cheniere Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cheniere Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Given Cheniere Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.