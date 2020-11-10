Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after buying an additional 1,226,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after buying an additional 525,332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 120,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

