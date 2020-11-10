Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.79.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$12.97 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.58 and a 52-week high of C$15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.