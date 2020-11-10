Choice Properties REIT Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

