Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.78 and last traded at $84.83. 2,914,693 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,663,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

