CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 16,692 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.80%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

