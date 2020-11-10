CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 25,377 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,157,000 after purchasing an additional 89,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,302,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,830,000 after purchasing an additional 146,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

