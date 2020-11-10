CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 177,771 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,771 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $79,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

