CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $12.05 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.