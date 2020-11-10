CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.19.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $567.55 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 27,109 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.89, for a total transaction of $16,560,617.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,513,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,667 shares of company stock worth $78,396,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

