Cisco Systems (CSCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.69-0.71 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.