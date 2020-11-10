Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$19.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.24.

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$21.63 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

